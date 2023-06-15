2023-2024 budget reveals projected deficit for Pleasant View School District

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid on June 13 for new flooring in the school cafeteria. The bid was from The Epoxy Floor Guy of Kearney for $9,723. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the next school year.

The board approved the master schedule for the upcoming school year, which outlines the day-to-day schedule for students and teachers.

The Student and Parent, Faculty, and After School Program handbooks for the next school year were also approved.

Approval was given to the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant, a state-funded grant that sets the base teacher salary at $38,000.

The board approved a motion to transfer funds from Fund 1 to Fund 2 on June 30 in order to balance Fund 2 for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the board agreed to amend the 2022-2023 budget on June 30 to match the actual revenues and expenditures, and to approve the 2023-2024 budget.

The 2023-2024 budget includes projected revenues of $2,149,977 and expenses of $2,184,056.40, resulting in a projected deficit of $34,079.40.

The board also approved a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

The annual tax rate hearing was scheduled for August 8 at 6 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff stated that there would be no need for a July meeting unless circumstances change.

It was reported that flooring in the third through fifth-grade wing has been completed, and guttering has been installed in the preschool wing. Custodians have also recoated the playground covering with the necessary sealant for maintenance. Additionally, the floors are currently being waxed.

Steinhoff reported that 17 students successfully completed the Early Childhood Special Education summer school program, which ran from May 15 to June 2.

An open house for Pleasant View will be held on August 22 at 6 p.m. The first day of school is scheduled for August 24.

Following a closed session, it was announced that the board approved a $200 stipend for custodians Whitney Barlow and Stacy McLain. The stipend is for their work in removing carpeting in the third through fifth-grade wing in preparation for the installation of new floors.

Discussion took place regarding exit surveys that were sent to staff members who are leaving the district, but no action was taken on the matter.

