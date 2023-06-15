Laredo Board of Aldermen approve trash services bid

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved a trash services bid from GFL on June 12th. Customer trash fees will increase by $1 to $15. Residents should contact the City of Laredo or GFL if they have a bulk item for pickup.

A public hearing regarding a backhoe purchase was uncontested, as no public attendees came. City Clerk Tasha Ueltzen reports no backhoe has yet been purchased. The public hearing was the final part of the grant process. The city is now waiting for approval of the United States Department of Agriculture grant for the backhoe purchase.

Residents who see dogs running at large or vehicles speeding through Laredo are asked to contact the sheriff at 660-359-2828 extension 2.

