Gallatin High School celebrated its homecoming coronation on Wednesday evening at the school’s football field.

Courtney Crose was crowned queen, while Boston Bell took the title of king.

Both Crose and Bell are seniors at Gallatin High School.

South Harrison High School in Bethany held its Homecoming coronation Wednesday evening.

The Queen is Hannah Carter and the King is Brian Hudlemeyer.

Both are seniors at the South Harrison High School.

