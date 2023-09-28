Video: Missouri’s Ruby Leigh turns all four chairs on ‘The Voice’

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

NBC’s hit show “The Voice” kicked off its new season, and among the standout performances was 16-year-old Ruby Leigh from Foley, Missouri, during the much-awaited blind auditions.

The stakes are high this season with country music icon Reba McEntire joining the panel, taking her place in the iconic red chair. She’s in good company with last season’s winner, Niall Horan, and returning coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Missouri’s own Ruby Leigh took the stage on Tuesday, wowing the judges with her unique yodeling talent. All four coaches turned their chairs in a bid to mentor her, but it was McEntire who won Leigh over.

The excitement wasn’t just limited to the TV screen. At JP’s Hideout Bar and Grill in Cottleville, Missouri, friends and family of the young starlet gathered on both nights, hopeful that their local favorite would shine on the national stage. “A lot of people here support her. It’s wonderful to see them rally and celebrate with us,” shared Sandra Pearson, Leigh’s elder sister.

John Windfeldt of JP’s Hideout recalled Leigh’s early connection with the venue. “She was just 13 when she and her father first auditioned here. She performed acapella, accompanied by a guitar,” he reminisced.

For Leigh, this opportunity is surreal. “Foley is a tiny town of just 68 residents. My family isn’t musical, so this journey is unique for me,” she expressed. Leigh’s passion for singing began at age 9.5 in her father’s race car shop. Her talent soon found an audience on social media, where she shared videos of her performances.

The young artist described her experience on “The Voice” as “absolutely insane.” She’s proud to represent her small town and showcase its potential. Interestingly, Leigh revealed that she initially approached the audition process humorously, submitting heavy rock songs. However, as she progressed, she returned to her country roots, which caught the attention of the show’s talent scouts.

Leigh’s journey has garnered her a loyal fanbase, which she lovingly refers to as her “fan-mily.”

