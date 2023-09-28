Tickets for Art’s Alive production of “The Savannah Sipping Society” go on sale Monday, October 2, 2023

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 2, at the Trenton HyVee store for two performances of the Arts Alive-sponsored play “The Savannah Sipping Society.” Five women will portray characters in a comedy that has been compared to television’s “Golden Girls.”
The presentations are scheduled for October 27 at 7 p.m. and October 28 at 2 p.m. Both performances will be held at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library. Admission tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The roles will be portrayed by Elizabeth Hackathorn, Tara Fulk, Marsha Kennedy, Lisa Reid, and JoAnne Trump. Ann Plumb serves as the director for “The Savannah Sipping Society.”