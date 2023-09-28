Tickets for Art’s Alive production of “The Savannah Sipping Society” go on sale Monday, October 2, 2023

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 2, at the Trenton HyVee store for two performances of the Arts Alive-sponsored play “The Savannah Sipping Society.” Five women will portray characters in a comedy that has been compared to television’s “Golden Girls.”

The presentations are scheduled for October 27 at 7 p.m. and October 28 at 2 p.m. Both performances will be held at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library. Admission tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The roles will be portrayed by Elizabeth Hackathorn, Tara Fulk, Marsha Kennedy, Lisa Reid, and JoAnne Trump. Ann Plumb serves as the director for “The Savannah Sipping Society.”

