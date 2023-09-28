Trenton High School crowns Homecoming royalty at CF Russell Stadium

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton High School celebrated its homecoming festivities with the crowning of its royalty on Wednesday night at the CF Russell Stadium.

Dulce Lopez and Gabe Novak, both seniors, were honored as this year’s Homecoming Queen and King, respectively.

Lopez, the daughter of Maria Lopez and Jimmy Felix, has aspirations of furthering her education at North Central Missouri College, where she plans to study business management.

On the other hand, Novak, son of Chris and Bobbie Novak, is looking forward to playing football in college.

(Photos courtesy Trenton High School Facebook page)

