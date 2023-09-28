Scholarship reception announced by North Central Missouri College Foundation

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation will hold a reception to honor Foundation scholarship and NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The event will be in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center on October 11. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for a meet and greet, and the program will start at 3:30 p.m. The program will be live-streamed at piratesdigitalmedia.com.

Featured student speakers will be Cole Henderson of Gallatin, Lauren Krohn of Princeton, and Marie Smith of Richmond. Distinguished Alumna Dr. Jamie Hooyman will also share the impact NCMC has had on her life. Speech faculty member Tammie Wiebers will emcee the reception.

Scholarship recipients will be able to meet and take pictures with their scholarship donor representatives. Light appetizers will be served.

Call the NCMC Foundation at 660-357-6415 to make a reservation for the scholarship reception on October 11.

