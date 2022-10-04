Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police pursuit on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit.

The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Zane Carson Shaddox of Kansas City, was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges in Clinton county.

Charges are two felony counts which include resisting arrest by fleeing and unlawful possession of a firearm. Misdemeanor charges are driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, speeding, and no insurance.

Bond has been set at $150,000 cash pending his appearance today in Clinton County Associate Circuit Court in Plattsburg.

(Photo courtesy Clinton County Jail)