WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eldon Graham, 72, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany and/or the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.