Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow.

Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 52-year-old Marty James Thorne of Chula for alleged felony stealing of a firearm and a felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Thorne was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. On Monday an arrest warrant was issued in Livingston County Associate Court. The court initially denied bond on the warrant.

On Friday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received information about a possible firearm in a student’s vehicle at the Southwest R-1 school in Ludlow. The sheriff’s office and highway patrol responded and began an investigation.

The sheriff’s department reports authorities seized potential evidence from a parked vehicle. This included a toy gun, two pocket knives, one fixed blade knife, an electronic device known as a stun gun, and a minor amount of marijuana. Officials say no firearm or ammunition were found.

As of Monday, the sheriff’s department had no information on any direct threats of violence to individuals and/or the school. The Sheriff’s Department said Southwest school officials are aware of the issue and have, or are, taking administrative action. The juvenile office in Livingston County assisted and a report is to be submitted to their office. The investigation was described as continuing.