North Central Missouri College awards Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship

North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced Ryan McIntosh, from Hamilton, MO as the recipient of the Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Upward Bound Dual Credit Scholarship. This scholarship for $324 will be used towards his dual credit tuition at North Central Missouri College. Ryan will graduate from Penney High School in the spring of 2023 and plans to transfer his credits from NCMC to pursue a Choral Music Education degree at Missouri State University.

Upward Bound at NCMC is 100% funded by the U.S. Department of Education at an annual rate of $297,601.00. Upward Bound assists high school students in preparation for successful college entrance by providing academic instruction and advisement, motivational and study skills, academic and cultural activities, and other support services necessary to give that extra “push” to those interested in completing postsecondary education.

To learn more about the NCMC Upward Bound program, contact Upward Bound Assistant Director Heather McCollum at 660-357-6338 or [email protected]. For information on NCMC Foundation Scholarships, contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].