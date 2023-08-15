DeKalb County authorities seek public’s assistance in locating missing 61-year-old man

Local News August 15, 2023August 15, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Missing
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man reported as missing.

The sheriff’s office reports 61 year old Ora Radmer was last seen August 10th wearing brown shorts and a red t-shirt. His legs are wrapped, and he may be using a wheelchair. He is missing from Maysville.

Radmer is described as being white, having brown eyes, being five-feet six inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. A picture of him is on the DeKalb County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone who has information regarding Ora Radmer’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802.

Post Views: 413
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.