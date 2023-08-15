DeKalb County authorities seek public’s assistance in locating missing 61-year-old man

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man reported as missing.

The sheriff’s office reports 61 year old Ora Radmer was last seen August 10th wearing brown shorts and a red t-shirt. His legs are wrapped, and he may be using a wheelchair. He is missing from Maysville.

Radmer is described as being white, having brown eyes, being five-feet six inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds. A picture of him is on the DeKalb County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone who has information regarding Ora Radmer’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 816-449-5802.

