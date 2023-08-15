North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approve salary adjustments, set tax rate

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education set the tax rate at a hearing August 14th. The tax rate was set at $5.1894.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the price of adult lunches. It will be $3.45.

Salary adjustments were approved for the 10 employees using the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board voted to adopt the Missouri State High School Activities Association eligibility policy to allow the classifications of traditional and non-traditional option 1 students the ability to participate in extracurricular activities as outlined in the MSHSAA Handbook for all district activities.

Student and staff handbooks were approved for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board approved the Annual Secretary of the Board Report. It showed North Mercer has an unrestricted fund balance equivalent to 64% of its budget.

Approval was given to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education model Special Education Compliance Plan for the upcoming school year, the Ethics Conflict of Interest Waiver, and the Return to Learn Plan.

Dan Owens was offered a part-time teaching contract and an extra-duty contract to coach varsity girls basketball for the 2023-2024 school year. An extra-duty contract was offered to Jody Owens as the assistant varsity girls basketball coach for 2023-2024. An extra-duty contract was also offered to Jill West as a junior class sponsor for 2023-2024.

Rob Koon was offered a part-time position to assist the technology director.

A stipend was approved for the newly-created administrative supervisor role of $30 per event.

Related