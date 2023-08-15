Two-car collision on highway 6 west of Jamesport results in minor injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-car collision occurred on Highway 6 near the intersection of Route NN, just one mile west of Jamesport, on August 15, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Tristan C. Wald, 19, of Smithville, Missouri, and a 2002 Saturn SL2 driven by Donna B. Graves, 70, of Gallatin. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the Saturn SL2, attempting to turn east, was rear-ended by the Toyota Prius.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, and both vehicles sustained only minor damage and were driven from the scene.

An occupant of the Saturn SL2, June E. Williams, 63, of Gallatin, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Daviess County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Trooper S.W. Pliley (914) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol with Corporal J.J. Thompson (1414) assisting at the scene of the crash.

Related