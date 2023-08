Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Spickard Board Aldermen set the tax levy at a Monday evening hearing. The tax rate was set at $1.419 per $100 of assessed valuation.

During the regular meeting, the board voted to seek an attorney for guidance. This was after discussion about having an attorney on retainer for any legal advice.

Approval was given to applying for a Tractor Supply credit card.

