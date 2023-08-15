Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances, accepts bids

Local News August 15, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Chillicothe City Website 2023
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances August 14th that accepted bids. City Clerk Amy Hess confirms one was from Toys for Trucks for $22,506.96 for decals and equipment for the K-9 vehicle. The other was from Gerald Perry Tennis Company for $30,350 for the conversion of two tennis courts into six permanent pickleball courts in Simpson Park.

The city council approved an agreement and ordinance authorizing a cooperative agreement between the City of Chillicothe and Livingston County relating to enforcement of traffic rules, regulations, and controls on Hornet Road. Another ordinance was approved that involved the installation of a stop sign on Hornet Road at the main entrance to Chillicothe High School.

Hess reports new owners of a vacant building at 601 Webster Street asked for permission to cut away six to 12 feet of sidewalk on the east side of the building to create parking spots. The council approved the request, and the owners are to meet with the codes enforcement officer and/or police department on how to stripe the parking spots, either angled or at 90 degrees.

Post Views: 50
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.