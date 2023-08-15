Alleged drunken dispute leads to shotgun discharge in Brookfield home

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Brookfield resident is facing multiple charges after an incident on August 12, where he allegedly pushed a woman holding a baby and discharged a shotgun at his home.

Joshua Daniel Scearce, 28, has been charged with several felonies, according to online court records. These charges include the unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle directed at a person, motor vehicle, or building; unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated with a loaded firearm; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk for a first offense with no sexual contact; and armed criminal action. Additionally, Scearce faces two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault for a first or second offense and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. His arraignment was scheduled for August 15.

Based on a probable cause statement, the incident unfolded after the victim returned from a walk with the baby. Scearce, allegedly intoxicated at the time, demanded to know the location of his keys, intending to leave the residence. He is accused of pushing the woman over the child’s stroller, exiting the house, and subsequently firing the shotgun. The discharge resulted in wooden fragments from the door hitting both the woman and the child.

The statement also indicates that a dog on the property appeared to have been injured by the gunshot.

Further details reveal that the baby involved in the incident is the biological child of both the alleged victim and Scearce.

