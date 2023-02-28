Bethany man charged with sex trafficking a child, and rape

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly encouraged someone posing as a 15-year-old girl on the Whisper app to move to Missouri.

Sixty-three-year-old Rodney Jackson has been charged with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child and second-degree attempted statutory rape. An initial court appearance is scheduled for March 1st.

A probable cause affidavit says two men, who identified themselves as being with Oil City Predator Investigators from Oil City, Pennsylvania, confronted Jackson about talking to the person he thought was the teen. One of the men was posing as the girl. Jackson allegedly encouraged the “girl” to move to Missouri from Pennsylvania and offered to provide her transportation and lodging.

The man reportedly sent a nude decoy photo to Jackson, and Jackson sent one back.

