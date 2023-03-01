Audio: Trenton FCCLA students to hold “Murder Mystery Dinner and “Egg My Yard” fundraisers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School and High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will host a murder mystery dinner fundraiser March 4th. Pasta, Passion, and Pistols will start at the Riverside Country Club of Trenton at 6 o’clock.

TMS FCCLA Member Graeme Sager describes March 4th’s event.

The Italian-themed dinner will include salad, breadsticks, alfredo pasta with chicken, and chocolate-layered dessert.

Guests will be given characters to play, and they are encouraged to dress according to their parts.

TMS FCCLA Member Sarai Burkhead says guests will receive further instruction on the murder mystery game after the dinner.

A reward will be given for the best-dressed character and for attendees who guessed the character identified as the murderer.

March 4th’s murder mystery dinner costs $25 per person.

A flier with a QR code to register is available on the Trenton Middle School webpage. Other fliers are displayed around Trenton. Community members can also register by emailing TMS FCCLA Advisor Joy Bridges or THS FCCLA Advisor Jaya Lloyd or calling the schools.

Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will hold the Egg My Yard fundraiser again this year. Club members will hide Easter eggs in yards in Trenton and Jamesport for children to find April 8th.

FCCLA Member Graeme Sager says there are four packages. The packages include 25 eggs for $25, 50 eggs for $45, 75 eggs for $65, and 100 eggs for $75.

FCCLA Member Sage Foster notes the club received orders last year for almost 40 yards, and more than 1,600 eggs were hidden. This year’s goal is to hide eggs for at least 45 yards.

Starting this week, parents can go to the TMS FCCLA Facebook page to find a flier for Egg My Yard, and the flier has a link for an order form. FCCLA Member Sarai Burkhead says the flier will also be posted on the TMS webpage.

Burkhead explains that the order form also asks parents how old their children are.

Orders and money will be taken until April 6th. Payment may be made through Venmo or mailed to Trenton Middle School FCCLA at 1417 Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton, Missouri 64683. Cash or checks can also be brought to the school weekdays from 7:45 to 2:45.

FCCLA asks parents to provide an alternate location for eggs to be placed in case the weather does not look like it would be good for hiding eggs the night of April 7th or morning of April 8th.

Questions about Egg My Yard can be directed to TMS.

Related