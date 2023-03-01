North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees announce results of meeting held on February 28, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees February 28th heard information on advising for the college. Director of Advising and Retention Jenna Stevens provided highlights for this school year.

She reported more than 675 students completed Orientation, Advising, and Registration, either in person or online for the fall 2022 semester and this spring semester. More in-person OAR sessions will start in April, and summer and fall registration will open April 1st.

Thirty-four percent of NCMC graduates from the 2021-2022 school year transferred to a four-year school. Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University were the top two institutions.

Stevens said NCMC hosted a successful High School Counselor and A+ Coordinator Meeting in September with 46 attendees. A spring A+ Coordinator Meeting is scheduled in Trenton March 2nd and in Savannah March 8th.

The college served 25 military and veteran students and assisted them with benefits, advising, and career planning.

Career Services met with 13 students in the Radiologic Technology and Surgical Technology programs to go over resume formatting.

Stevens reported 430 early alerts were submitted by faculty members in the fall for 252 individual students. She explained faculty members can submit an alert when they see a student struggle. Sixty-four percent of the students who had an early alert persisted to this semester, and three graduated at term.

Forty-eight students joined Phi Theta Kappa since September. Invitation letters went to 1,228 eligible students in January. An induction is scheduled for April 11th.

History and Spanish Instructor Maryellen Harman was presented an award by NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver for 10 years of service to Phi Theta Kappa. Harman is the NCMC Phi Theta Kappa chapter advisor.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre called a Nursing and Health Science Day successful. He reported 145 students from 20 schools toured the nursing lab, learned about NCMC’s nursing and health science programs, and heard from employers and current students. They also rotated between two panels.

About 200 current nursing students listened to guest speakers and an employer panel. They also met with 40 exhibitors representing universities, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Londre reported more than 50 employees participated in a faculty in service about mental health first aid training. The Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center conducted the training, which is hosted by Mosaic Life Care.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley was unable to attend the meeting, but she provided a report.

The report included Outstanding A+ Students. They are William Heller from Marceline High School, Carsen Sporleder from Putnam County High School, Quincy Crone from Pattonsburg High School, and Macy Bernard from Benton High School.

Alley noted the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum was February 17th through 19th. NCMC representatives included Zoe Williamson of Gilman City and Sawyer McCallon of King City.

Alley reported spring disbursements to date include $732,400 to 302 students for A+, $1,023,820 to 452 students for Pell, and $630,032 for loans.

The blood drive held on the main campus February 8th had 32 registered to donate. That was 12 more than the first semester and the same number as that time last year.

Alley also reported that, during the Cancer Awareness Game February 9th, $980 were raised in donations and t-shirt sales to be donated to Addie Johnson.

Director of Development Alicia Endicott also did not attend February 28th’s meeting, but she provided an update on the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association. The update indicated the Foundation Dual Credit Scholarship went to 28 NCMC dual credit students and one Upward Bound dual credit student.

The NCMC Foundation Scholarship application is due March 31st at 4:30. The application is available online. Endicott noted paper applications are no longer accepted.

The Pirates Ball will be March 25th. Doctor Jennifer Blacksmith, Jackie Soptic, and Barbara Spencer will be honored as distinguished alumni.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett gave an update on Information Technology. She reported IT Services worked with CDWG and SVT in February on the final installation window to upgrade several Trenton-based classrooms to be remote-learning capable. In-scope classrooms in Cross Hall, Hoffman Hall, and the Barton Lager Laboratory are due to be complete by March 5th.

IT Services launched NCMC’s cybersecurity training for this year February 1st. The training was to be completed by the end of February. Triplett noted the training meets compliance requirements and helps to reenforce cybersecurity best practices with NCMC employees.

Klaver reported on his activity in the last month. That included state capitol visits with legislators to update them on NCMC progress and status. He also helped provide national community college and Missouri Community College Association legislative priorities.

He said MCCA’s legislative priorities include supporting Governor Mike Parson’s budget for higher education, which includes a seven percent increase in core funding for community colleges and universities. Klaver noted that the state treasury is in good shape, and Parson has a focus on education.

Klaver attended the MCCA Presidents Meeting in Jefferson City as well as the Association of Community College Trustees and American Association of Community Colleges National Legislative Summit in Washington, D. C. The national summit involved Capitol Hill visits with Senators Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitz and Representative Sam Graves and the Rural Community College Alliance.

Klaver met with Doctor Rich Gross and Director of Development Alicia Endicott to discuss the major gifts campaign for NCMC, including campaign strategies and the next steps.

NCMC hosted the MCCA Leadership Academy February 22nd and 23rd. Klaver said the event was for faculty members who wish to advance their careers. Topics included strategic planning, facilities planning and development, leading and collaborating, and data-driven decisions. Klaver commented he was impressed with the logistics of the meeting.

NCMC also held a legislative forum February 24th. State Senator Rusty Black and State Representatives Mazzie Boyd, Danny Busick, Josh Hurlbert, and Peggy McGaugh attended. The forum also included a video from MCCA President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Millner.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott provided an update. She reported Green Hills Head Start received its full federal award for the budget period of February 1st, 2023 to January 31st, 2024.

All videos submitted for a class video pilot had been accepted.

Forty-five-day notice was received from the Office of Head Start that Focus Area 2 monitoring review will be the week of March 20th. Sara Johnstin will lead the review.

Gott reported there were 182 prekindergarten slots enrolled or accepted. That left six openings.

There were 38 Early Head Start enrolled, which left one slot open.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees February 28th approved tuition and fees for fiscal year 2024.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported there will be an approximate seven percent increase to many rates due to inflationary pressures on costs and the need to remain competitive with salaries and benefits. He noted that, even with the new rates, NCMC will stay in the lower portion of community colleges when it comes to fees.

Tuition for NCMC district students will increase by $8 to $100 per credit hour. Tuition for other Missouri residents will increase by $12 to $170 per credit hour. Other United States residents and international students will see tuition increase by $15 to $210 per credit hour. Online, outreach, and course by arrangement fees will increase by $15 to $195 per credit hour.

Nursing on-ground fees will increase by $13 to $175 per credit hour. Online nursing program fees will go up by $12 to $200 per credit hour. Nursing program fees for the initial semester will stay at $2,600 per semester, and second semester and summer fees will stay at $2,200 per semester.

Radiologic Technology program fees will increase by $15 to $315 per credit hour. The summer term will stay at $500 for the semester. Fall and spring terms will be added at $500 per semester.

Surgical Technology program fees will also go up by $15 to $315 per credit hour. The summer term will continue to cost $1,000 per semester, and the fall and spring semesters will stay at $2,000 per semester.

The student development fee will remain at $20 per credit hour. The facility fee will increase by $10 to $30 per credit hour. The technology fee will increase by $5 to $15 per credit hour.

Dual credit will stay at $108 per credit hour. NCMC district Early College students will continue to pay $14 per credit hour. Out-of-district and online and outreach Early College students will continue to pay $64 per credit hour.

The new rates will take effect in the fall.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver commented that the college provides a high-class education at a low cost.

Trustee Doctor John Holcomb noted NCMC has the largest service region for a Missouri community college and the smallest taxing district.

The board waived the second reading of a policy change and approved it. The change involved incorporating classified staff vacation accrual to be equal with administrative, management, and professional staff.

Classified staff will now have 20 vacation days per year at the start of employment like AMP staff. Classified and AMP staff earn 25 vacation days per year after 25 years of continuous employment.

Before the policy change, classified staff members received 10 vacation days for five or fewer years of employment, 15 vacation days for six to 10 years of employment, 20 vacation days for 11 to 25 years of employment, and 25 vacation days for at least 26 years of employment.

The board approved a request from Information Technology Services to renew the college’s Proofpoint email security solutions for $32,392.36 for the next year of protection. The IT Services operating budget will fund the renewal. The quote was provided with Sourcewell consortium pricing.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported the security provides protection against email-based cybersecurity threats. She noted the services directly meet one of the Missouri United School Insurance Council cybersecurity controls needed for the college to stay insurable.

The board approved tenure for Education Instructor Cassie Cordray. Dean of Instruction Doctor Mitch Holder recommended Cordray’s tenure.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported Cordray had completed her fifth year at NCMC and has contributed to the college through instruction of education classes and service to the college. She has served on faculty and college committees, has grown her program, and works with students through the Student Missouri State Teachers Association. She completed the requirements for tenure, including course assessment activities, compliance with NCMC policies, and a recommendation from her faculty mentor.

Cordray was at February 28th’s meeting with some education students who were attending as a class requirement. She said there are 97 students in her program now, and when she started, there were 48 to 50.

The board approved resignations. Database Administrator Lisa Geiser’s resignation was effective February 17th. Trio Talent Search Advisor Jess Wallace’s last day at NCMC was February 28th.

Employments were also approved. Kristi Varner of Brookfield was hired as the grant writer/scholarship coordinator at the main campus in Trenton and started February 23rd. Ronald Emberton of Savannah was hired as a custodian/maintenance technician for the Savannah Campus and started February 27th.

Daryian Grossman of Spickard, Mindi Richardson of Saint Joseph, and Amy Harmon of Brunswick were hired as adjunct instructors. Grossman will start this spring, Harmon will start this summer, and Richardson will start in the fall.

The board approved the new position of Agriculture Agronomy/Precision Technology instructor. It would be a 12-month position at the Barton Farm Campus of Trenton. The position is planned to start in the fall. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris noted funding for the position would be through a possible grant and the college.

Green Hills Head Start personnel items were approved. Health Specialist Vanessa Moore’s resignation became effective February 13th. Audra Lee was hired as the health specialist and started February 13th.

The board approved the Green Hills Head Start child selection criteria for Preschool and Early Head Start for the 2023-2024. Head Start Director Janet Gott reported the selection is prioritized based on community needs identified in the community needs assessment.

The board entered into an executive session for possible discussion of employees, legal action, and real estate.

Related