Obituary & Services: Melvin Lloyd Sheehan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Melvin Sheehan, 82, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville after a brief illness.

Melvin Lloyd Sheehan was born in rural Unionville on December 15, 1940, the son of George B. and Mary Ann (Harmon) Sheehan. He was raised in Unionville and graduated from Unionville High School in 1958. Melvin married Ruth Ann Smith on June 20, 1960, and two daughters were born into this union: Connie and Tammy. Ruth Ann passed away in September of 1981. Melvin married Elnora Howard on June 24, 1988.

Melvin worked with Dwayne Butler Construction before moving to work in Iowa for a brief period. He returned to Putnam County where he worked for over 25 years with Unionville Granite where he did everything from setting to engraving monuments. He then worked for nearly 10 years for Premium Standard Farms, retiring at 65. Melvin was known for his well-kept yard and he was an avid gardener, raising flowers and vegetables. He liked to decorate for holidays and was known for his Halloween decorations and for giving candy and a quarter to all the kids. Melvin collected clocks and old bottles, many of which were unfortunately lost in a fire several years ago. His family loved his homemade bread and rolls. Melvin liked to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and he loved his family. He was a kind and gentle person who always thought of others. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Unionville.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Elnora; his daughter, Connie (Brad Hamm) Sheehan of Unionville; son-in-law Dennis Harlan; stepson Tim (Valarie) Montgomery of Unionville; stepdaughters Sandi (Richard) Daivs of Unionville and Diana Hollon of Purdin, Missouri; and. Melvin’s grandchildren are Nikki (Jason) Hill, Richie (Kiefer) Sheehan, and Blair Scott. His great-grandchildren are Caden Hill and Avery Scott. Melvin’s step-grandchildren are Joshua Davis, Debbie Hollon, Brad Hollon, Jason Hollon, Steven Montgomery, Skylor Montgomery, Toni Weekly, and Cory Montgomery. Step-great-grandchildren are Marshall, Jordan, Wayden, Addison, Jackson, Nora June, Hunter, Artemis, Anastasia, Jarvis Leon, Evangeline, and Alec. Melvin is also survived by two brothers, Dennie (Barb) Sheehan of Unionville and Bill ( Ruth) Sheehan of Altoona, Iowa; and a sister, Ruth (Glenn) Milner of Unionville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ruth Ann, his daughter, Tammy, a granddaughter, Codi Sheehan, a step-grandson, David Davis, a brother, Garold Sheehan, and three sisters, Opal Butler, and Shirley Myers, and Margaret Salisbury.

Funeral services for Melvin will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Unionville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to the PC Café and Resource Center and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

Related