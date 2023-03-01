Obituary & Services: Verna Ruth Whitney

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Verna Ruth Whitney – age 83 of McFall, MO passed away Sunday morning, February 26, 2023, at her home.

Ruth was born on January 17, 1940, the daughter of Paul and Wilda (Ross) Lent in Daviess County, MO. She was a 1957 graduate of Jamesport High School. She married Harold Lloyd Whitney on July 21st, 1957, in Jamesport, MO. Ruth was a homemaker and later worked for the Gilman City and Pattonsburg school districts. Ruth was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church in McFall, MO. She loved going on mission trips with her church and cooking at church camp. Ruth made dolls and quilts and raised a garden and chickens. She also enjoyed deer and rabbit hunting. She was truthful, quiet, and very loving. Ruth was known to pick up kids and invite families to go to church each week. Ruth will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Lloyd Whitney, and two brothers, Jim Lent, and Bill Lent. She is survived by her children, Debbie Plymell (Gary Lynn) of Macks Creek, MO, Kenney Whitney (Suzy) of Branson, MO, Forrest Whitney of Bethany, MO, and Jerry Wayne Whitney of Amsterdam, NY; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Rosalee Gleason (Tom) of Oregon, Betty Newman of Stover, MO, and Jerry Lent (Julie) of Jamesport, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Baptist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Burial will follow at Jamesport Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call after 9 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

