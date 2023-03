WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County R-3 School will hold the Chula Spring Fling in March. The seventh and eighth graders will present a variety show in the gym on March 17th at 6 pm.

There will also be a dinner as well as a dessert auction.

Tickets cost $10. They can be purchased from seventh and eighth graders. Someone can also buy tickets for the March 17th event by calling Livingston County R-3 at 660-639-3135.

