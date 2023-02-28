Grundy County Sheriff reports two indicted on assault, child endangerment and burglary

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the indictment of two individuals. Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Peterson of Trenton and 51-year-old Machael Rae Glass of Bloomfield were arrested on February 28th.

Peterson has been charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is to be held on no bond.

Peterson is accused of causing physical injury to Michalia Williams on January 18th by pushing her off a porch, causing her a radial head fracture of the elbow. He also is accused of acting with criminal negligence in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, or health of a child less than 17 years of age by fighting with Williams while intoxicated and causing an unsafe environment.

Glass has been charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended in one case and felony second-degree burglary in another case. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only for each case.

Glass is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Southwest Elm Street in June, during a time her operator’s license was revoked under the laws of Missouri. She has prior convictions. She was convicted in Mahaska County, Iowa District Court in December 2009 of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in Benton County Circuit Court in March 2018 of driving while intoxicated, and in Taney County Circuit Court in September 2020 of DWI and driving while suspended.

Glass is also accused of entering and remaining unlawfully in an inhabitable structure at 416 West 15th Street, owned by Gabriella Chrisman, in October and committing stealing there.

Peterson and Glass are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 2nd.

