Mercer County Health Department to hold “Move It” Step Challenge

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold a “Move It” Step Challenge in March. Schools, organizations, businesses, and individuals can compete in the challenge, which will start March 1st.

A representative from the health department says participants will log their steps each day in the “friendly competition.” The highest average steps will be used to determine a winner, but no specific prizes will be awarded.

A link to sign up for the March step challenge is available on the Mercer County Health Department Facebook page. Participants can also register by calling the health department at 660-748-3630.

Related