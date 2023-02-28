Mercer County Health Department to hold “Move It” Step Challenge

Local News February 28, 2023February 28, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Move it step challenge
The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold a “Move It” Step Challenge in March. Schools, organizations, businesses, and individuals can compete in the challenge, which will start March 1st.

A representative from the health department says participants will log their steps each day in the “friendly competition.” The highest average steps will be used to determine a winner, but no specific prizes will be awarded.

A link to sign up for the March step challenge is available on the Mercer County Health Department Facebook page. Participants can also register by calling the health department at 660-748-3630.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

