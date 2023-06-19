Audio: Trenton’s Annual Wheels and Wine Festival gets even better with a cornhole tournament for a “pawsome” cause

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

More entries are being sought for Saturday’s cornhole tournament, which will be held as part of the annual Wheels and Wine Festival in Trenton. The proceeds from the cornhole competition will benefit the Green Hills Animal Shelter of Trenton.

Tim Michael, a spokesperson and board member of the Animal Shelter from Trenton, was among the guests on KTTN’s Open Line and stated:

In addition to individuals, entry forms are available at the customer service desk at Trenton HyVee. Michael encourages all entries to be submitted by 5 pm this Friday so that the double elimination bracket can be prepared. The two-person tournament will commence at 10 am on Saturday morning at the Black Silo grounds.

Michael emphasizes that participants of any age can partake in the fun of the cornhole tournament, with a $100 entry fee per team. The entry fee will support the cats and dogs of the animal shelter.

Related