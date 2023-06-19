Obituary & Services: Sandra Jean “Sandi” Ihnen

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sandra Jean “Sandi” Ihnen, 76, Bethany, MO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2023.

Sandi was born in Columbus, Nebraska on May 25, 1947, to Henry and Arlene (Dunning) Ihnen. A few years later, her family moved to Chariton, Iowa.

After graduating from Chariton High School in 1965, she got married and started a family. When the twins started preschool, she ventured on to pursue a career as a beautician. She had a long career, owning and operating her own beauty shop for many years. She then worked for 25 years as a devoted employee at Bethany Spec Shop. She was also an in-home caregiver later in her life to several elderly in the surrounding communities.

Sandi loved being a mother and a grandmother. Spending time with her family and being at home with her cat, Texi, were some of her favorite things. Sandi and Charlie experienced many nice vacations together. She enjoyed spending the winter months away in Texas with Charlie, which was her “Happy Place.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Arlene Ihnen; brother, Merle Ihnen; sister, Sharon Brammer, and son, Rob Kunch.

Sandi is survived by her longtime companion, Charles Siddens, Albany, MO; sister, Janice Welch; brothers, Bill, and Dennis Ihnen; daughter, Robin (Rick) Booth, Ridgeway, MO; grandsons, Caleb (Hanna) Booth, Ravenwood, MO and Mason Booth, St. Joseph, MO; step-granddaughter, Heather Holtmyer, and daughters, Hadleigh and Harleigh; and many lifelong girlfriends, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Yankee Ridge Cemetery, Ridgeway, MO. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Yankee Ridge Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

