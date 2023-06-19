Missouri State Fair unveils concert lineup for the summer season

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Fair has unveiled its highly anticipated concert lineup for the upcoming summer season. Music lovers can look forward to an array of exciting performances by renowned artists and bands. Here are the details you need to know:

Thursday, August 10, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will be taking the stage with Parmalee. Tickets are priced at $50 for general admission and $45 for reserved seating.

Friday, August 11, will feature Lainey Wilson with Jackson Dean. Grab your tickets for $60 (general admission) or $50 (reserved seating).

Fans of 3 Doors Down won’t want to miss the “Away from the Sun Anniversary Tour” on Saturday, August 12, with special guest Candlebox. Ticket prices are set at $45 (general admission) and $35 (reserved seating).

On Wednesday, August 16, Cory Asbury and CAIN will deliver a captivating performance. Secure your tickets for $35 (general admission) or $25 (reserved seating).

The Country Comeback Tour, starring Shenandoah, Billy Dean, and Wade Hayes, will hit the stage on Thursday, August 17. Tickets are affordably priced at $30 for general admission and $20 for reserved seating.

Prepare for an unforgettable night as Nelly takes the spotlight with Rahzel on Friday, August 18. Tickets can be purchased for $50 (general admission) or $40 (reserved seating).

Riley Green and Randy Houser will rock the stage on Saturday, August 19. Don’t miss out on this dynamic duo; tickets are available for $50 (general admission) or $45 (reserved seating).

Ticket sales for these incredible concerts are currently underway exclusively for registered Missouri State Fair Fans. The presale will conclude at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26. After that, the general public can purchase tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, either online through Etix or by phone. The Missouri State Fair Box Office will open at noon on the same day.

Please note that there is a limit of 10 tickets per concert purchase per credit card billing address until 9 a.m. on June 30.

For those participating in the presale, tickets must be picked up in person at the Missouri State Fair Box Office. They will not be mailed. The Box Office, located on State Fair Blvd. at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, MO, will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from June 27 to August 4. Please be aware that the hours may be subject to change based on holidays and other events.

When picking up tickets, the credit card used for the purchase and a valid photo ID must be presented. This policy has been implemented to discourage ticket scalping and ensure fair access to tickets.

To buy tickets during the presale period, use the exclusive password “TRADITIONS” starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. There are two convenient ways to make your purchase: either through the Ticket Presale Etix Link or by calling Etix at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

