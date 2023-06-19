North Mercer Board of Education adopts deficit budget for 2023-2024 school year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 School Board has accepted a $30,000 bid from Commercial Roof Coatings for multiple projects. These projects include addressing bubbles in the gym roof, ramp, kitchen, and old gym. Superintendent Dan Owens mentioned that a warranty will be provided for the new section.

During the meeting, Fonda Shipley distributed a packet containing information about old country school properties within the North Mercer district. These properties, owned by the school district, are exempt from taxation. Richard and Linda Taff expressed interest in a property with an original deed dating back to 1861. They requested to have the property deeded to them in order to fill in a cistern. The North Mercer board approved a quit claim deed to the Taffs for half an acre, with all costs to be incurred by the requesting party.

Mercer County Development has expressed interest in relocating a house situated north of the preschool. The Mercer Board of Education stated that it will be the school’s responsibility to fill in the basement once the house is moved in September. Board members plan to conduct a walk-through before the July meeting to assess the old stage and house, identifying items that can be sold or disposed of to free up space.

Changes to the student handbook were approved, encompassing vo-tech, work-study, tardiness policy, online instruction, and retention.

Amendments were made to the school district budget, resulting in an increase in revenues by $190,800 and a reduction in expenses by $10,615. With these adjustments in a three-million-dollar budget, there is a net gain of $378,898 for the one-year period. $100,000 will be transferred from the operating fund to capital projects, specifically for roof repairs, a softball scoreboard, a crow’s nest, and summer projects, as stated in the district minutes. Superintendent Owens will finalize the end-of-fiscal-year expenditures.

The preliminary 2023-24 North Mercer District is projecting a deficit budget of $35,632. This projection is based on anticipated revenues of $3,163,268 and projected expenses of nearly $3,198,900.

Regarding coaching assignments, Wade Hall will assume the role of athletic director, Brady McElvain will coach junior high boys and girls basketball, Sherri Barker will handle elementary basketball, and Laura Mason will serve as the varsity dance sponsor. Stipends were increased for the varsity girl’s softball coach (new rate of 5%) and elementary basketball (new rate of $600). Additionally, Jeff Wyatt was hired as a bus driver.

In the reports section, it was noted that 23 students attended summer school, and seven students with one sponsor are planning to attend the National Future Business Leaders event in Atlanta at the end of the month.

