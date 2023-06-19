Obituary & Services: Shirley Marie (Bowman) Breeden

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Shirley Marie (Bowman) Breeden, aged 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Morningside Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Shirley was born on March 6, 1929, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was the daughter of Merle and Lena (Scovill) Bowman. After graduating from Wheeling High School in 1947, she began working at Citizens National Bank (formerly Citizens Bank and Trust Company). Shirley remained there until her retirement in April of 1991, holding the position of Senior Vice President and Secretary to the Board of Directors. On August 8, 1948, she married William (Bill) M. Breeden at the Methodist Church in Wheeling, Missouri.

Shirley was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in rural Chillicothe, Missouri. In her free time, she enjoyed being at their home at the Lake of the Ozarks, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Breeden of Chillicothe, Missouri; her brother, John Bowman and his wife, Sharon, of Fort Worth, Texas; her stepsister, Dottie Coburn Duncan of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill Breeden, a sister Darlene Wilder and her husband Ron, two brothers Dan Bowman and Dean Bowman and Dean’s wife Carren, stepmother Gertrude Scovill Coburn Bowman, stepsister Bette Peer and her husband John, and two stepbrothers Kenneth Coburn and his wife Rachel, and Max Coburn and his wife Buela.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will take place at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery in Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wheeling Cemetery Association and/or the Wheeling Community Center. They can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

