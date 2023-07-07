USDA approves CRP land in several area counties for emergency haying and grazing after July 15th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several counties in our area have been included in a recently released list that allows emergency haying and grazing to commence after July 15th.

This opportunity is made possible through the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), which permits emergency haying and grazing on specific CRP practices in counties designated as D-2 or higher on the United States drought monitor. Additionally, counties experiencing at least a 40 percent loss in forage production are also eligible.

To be eligible for emergency use of CRP acres, the land must be in a condition that can support such activities and is subject to a modified conservation plan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regularly updates a map that outlines the counties eligible for emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres. This map is updated on a weekly basis as individual counties are assessed for local drought conditions.

In our area, the following counties have been approved for emergency haying and grazing on CRP acres:

Grundy

Livingston

Daviess

Harrison

According to the provided Farm Service Agency “spreadsheet,” Mercer and Putnam counties had previously been granted permission for emergency haying and grazing.

Haying should not begin until after the “nesting” season, which the USDA states ends on July 15th in Missouri. In order to ensure compliance and protect the benefits of the program, the Department of Agriculture requests that individuals contact their county USDA Service Center. This step allows for a discussion on available assistance before initiating any haying or grazing on CRP acres.

