Dog Show results from the Sullivan County Fair

Dog Show results from Thursday at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan include:
- Champion Dog Rally- Raylynn Moore, Linn County
- High Point Dog Obedience- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County
- Champion Dog Showmanship- Jozee Garcia, Adair County
- Agility Off Leash- Jozee Garcia, Adair County
- Agility On Leash- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County
- Novice- 1st Year Showmanship- Lydia Sevits, Linn County
- Intermediate Showmanship- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County
All youth taking part in the dog show are 4-H Club members.