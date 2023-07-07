Dog Show results from the Sullivan County Fair

July 7, 2023
The Fair News Graphic V2
Dog Show results from Thursday at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan include:

  • Champion Dog Rally- Raylynn Moore, Linn County
  • High Point Dog Obedience- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County
  • Champion Dog Showmanship- Jozee Garcia, Adair County
  • Agility Off Leash- Jozee Garcia, Adair County
  • Agility On Leash- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County
  • Novice- 1st Year Showmanship- Lydia Sevits, Linn County
  • Intermediate Showmanship- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County

All youth taking part in the dog show are 4-H Club members.

