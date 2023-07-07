Dog Show results from the Sullivan County Fair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dog Show results from Thursday at the Sullivan County Fair in Milan include:

Champion Dog Rally- Raylynn Moore, Linn County

High Point Dog Obedience- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County

Champion Dog Showmanship- Jozee Garcia, Adair County

Agility Off Leash- Jozee Garcia, Adair County

Agility On Leash- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County

Novice- 1st Year Showmanship- Lydia Sevits, Linn County

Intermediate Showmanship- Adelyn Sevits, Schuyler County

All youth taking part in the dog show are 4-H Club members.

