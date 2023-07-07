Crash in Macon County injures three

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident involving two vehicles at a rural intersection in Macon County Thursday night resulted in injuries to three individuals, with two of them sustaining serious wounds.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 82-year-old Randall Watson of Bevier and 38-year-old Kevin Teague of LaPlata were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment, while Teague’s passenger, 35-year-old Mallory Wayman, received moderate injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

Watson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, while Teague was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Mallory Wayman, despite her moderate injuries, declined medical treatment at the scene.

According to a trooper on the scene, the preliminary investigation indicates that Watson, the driver of one of the vehicles, failed to yield the right of way while attempting to make a left turn from one lettered route to another. Consequently, his car collided with the front passenger side of Teague’s vehicle. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the complete destruction of both automobiles, which occurred approximately four miles north of Bevier.

Watson had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, however, Teague and Wayman were not utilizing seat belts.

Related