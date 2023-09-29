Unionville High School gears up for Homecoming festivities next week

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Unionville High School is gearing up for its annual Homecoming celebration set for next week, with a roster of events that promises excitement for students.

The list of Homecoming candidates has been announced, featuring ten seniors who have made their mark at Unionville High. The candidates are Lydia Allen, Reise Brundage, Haven Seaton, Jude Watt, Abbie Koenen, Reed Valentine, Abigail Harlan, Kollon Huse, Avery Gilworth, and Trace Halley.

The much-anticipated announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen will take place during an assembly on October 6th, scheduled for 9 a.m. Later in the day, the community can look forward to a parade, which will commence at 2 p.m.

As the sun sets, the Unionville High School football team will take on Gallatin at 7 p.m. To cap off the evening, students will gather for a dance following the game.

