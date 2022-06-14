Two injured when SUVs collide on curve west of Bethany

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on a curve Monday afternoon two miles west of Bethany.

Thirty-seven-year-old Lidia Hart of Bethany received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 23-year-old Ofir Tau of St. Joseph, received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

Hart was northbound and Tau was southbound on Marble Road when the front driver’s side of the two sports utility vehicles collided as they rounded a curve.

Damage to both SUVs was listed as moderate. Tau was wearing a seat belt while Hart was not.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, NTA Ambulance, and Harrison County Fire.