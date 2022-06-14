Audio: Missouri Congressman Sam Graves calls January 6 hearing a “dog-and-pony show”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves calls the prime-time January 6th Congressional hearing a “dog-and-pony show.”

The Republican accuses Democrats of using the hearing to distract from the nation’s problems in an effort to boost their chances in the mid-term elections. Graves is especially critical of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for blocking the House Republican leaders from choosing which Republicans sit on the committee.

The Speaker chose the two Republicans on the committee. On Twitter, Kansas City Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says “Our democracy remains endangered by those who continue to espouse the Big Lie and attack the rule of law.”