An arrest in Putnam County Monday night resulted in a woman taken to jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sherri Veach of Livonia has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veach was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Putnam County Jail.