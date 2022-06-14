TMU customers in Trenton lose power multiple times on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utility customers in the southern and western parts of Trenton experienced power outages Monday afternoon.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said the first outage lasted 27 minutes. Power went out at least four different times for TMU customers.

The situation caused KTTN and KGOZ radio to lose audio on the air due to a lack of electricity at the main studios at 804 Main Street in downtown Trenton.

A tripped breaker contributed to the power outages. Trenton Municipal crews re-routed power until repairs could be made.

Utility Director Ron Urton Monday night told the city council he’s not sure why a breaker continued to open but plans to investigate the cause. Urton noted some of the Evergy customers also lost power on Monday due to breakers blinking, so as he described it, the issue may be further up the line.