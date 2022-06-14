Obituary: Glenda Allnutt Glidewell

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Glenda Sue Allnutt Glidewell was born December 16, 1949, in Milan, MO to Wilburn and Wilma (Alexander) Williams. She attended Humphreys R-4 and graduated from Grundy R-5 in 1967. On December 29, 1970, she was united in marriage to Jerry Allnutt. They lived and farmed in the Galt area until he died on May 9, 2016. On August 10, 2019, she was remarried to Ron Glidewell and they resided in Gallatin. Glenda worked several jobs including as a bank teller for Farmer’s State Bank, where she retired in 2014. She enjoyed traveling and would take several trips with Ron and every year would travel with her high school girlfriends. Her true pride and joy her Family!

Surviving relatives include her husband Ron of the home, son Kevin Allnutt and wife Vanessa of Galt, daughter Lynn Coffman of Galt, stepchildren Charady Glidewell of North Kansas City, MO, and Robert Glidewell and wife Brenda of Gallatin, a brother Rex Williams and wife Phyllis of Lake Viking, grandchildren; Jodi, Cameron, Briana, Morgan, Dayanaira, Carson, Cooper, Makenna, Gracie, Hanna, Audrey, and Kruiz and a special family member Phil.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, son Casey Allnutt, and a brother Raydean Williams.