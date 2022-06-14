Unionville man facing 19 counts of domestic assault back in jail after posting bond

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

After being released from jail on a percentage bond, a Unionville man has been re-arrested after he was found to have violated the conditions of the release.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack faces 19 counts of domestic assault, two 1st degree, sixteen 2nd degree, and one 3rd degree count.

On June 2nd, the Putnam County Circuit Court amended McCormack’s original $100,000 bond so he could be released on a ten percent cash bond. Court documents show that $10,000 was posted on June 7th.

At a hearing on Friday, June 10th, Prosecutor Tom Keedy presented his evidence and the defendant was given an opportunity to be heard and cross-examine witnesses.

After the hearing, Judge Anthony Horvath ruled McCormack had failed to comply with his release from custody; and violated a condition that he does not contact or communicate with the alleged victim or victims or the family.

McCormack is back in jail with bond re-set at $100,000 cash. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, June 17th at 10 am in the Putnam County Circuit Court.