The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a technical probation violation on an original charge of second-degree domestic assault.

Thirty-seven-year-old Heather Michael was arrested in Mercer County on February 14th. Her alleged probation violation involved special conditions by failing to complete the Third Circuit Supervisory Program.

Michael’s bond is $15,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.

