North Mercer High School to celebrate Homecoming on February 17th

North Mercer High School will celebrate Homecoming on February 17th.

A pep assembly will be held that afternoon at 1 pm. Basketball games against East Harrison will start with the girls at 6 pm. The boy’s game will follow.

The dance team will perform during halftime of the boy’s game.

The North Mercer Homecoming coronation will be held after the boy’s game. King candidates are seniors Klint Stark, Wyatt West, and Jayden Stark. Queen candidates are Rainey Michael, Summer Martin, and Jordan Coon.

A dance will be held on February 17th from 9 to 11 pm.

