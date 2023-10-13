Trenton resident sentenced to 15 years in prison for burglary, another Trenton man to serve time in prison on drug charges

In Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court on Thursday, Special Judge Matthew Krohn sentenced a Trenton resident to prison.

Brandan Charles Bellamy was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections for attempted 1st-degree burglary and seven years for 1st-degree property damage. Both charges stem from incidents on October 9, 2021. Bellamy received credit for time already served in the local jail while awaiting case disposition. His probation had been previously revoked. Bellamy was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,446 and court costs. Four other charges related to alleged incidents in October of the previous year were continued.

In cases before Presiding Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson on Thursday, Trenton resident James Leviticus Spray pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree domestic assault and 1st-degree property damage to a car. Spray received a seven-year sentence for each charge with the Department of Corrections. However, the execution of these concurrent sentences was suspended, and Spray was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $977 in restitution, donate $300 to the law enforcement fund, complete a men’s recovery program in Chillicothe, and avoid any contact with the victim. The charges in Grundy County are from an incident on September 20.

Clifford Eric Dean Neff of Trenton had his probation revoked in several drug cases. The execution of previously issued prison terms was set aside, and the court ruled that the sentences be served. This includes ten years with the Department of Corrections for each of three counts of delivering a controlled substance and five years for each of two counts of possessing a controlled substance. All sentences will run concurrently. Court records indicate that the possession charges were from January 2019, while the delivery charges were from March and April 2021.

Lora Diane Hynson of Trenton pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing controlled substances on April 3. She received a three-year sentence for each count from the Department of Corrections, with the sentences to run consecutively. One felony count related to alleged drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The execution of these sentences was suspended, and Hynson was placed on five years of supervised probation. Her conditions include joining and successfully completing an outpatient treatment program at the Healing House, maintaining employment for at least 20 hours a week, donating $300 to the law enforcement fund, and covering court costs.

Blue Springs resident Priscilla Hertzler admitted to a probation violation. The court revoked her probation and sentenced her to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The court will retain jurisdiction for 120 days and has requested “shock incarceration” for Hertzler. She was also ordered to pay $1,575 in restitution and court costs. Hertzler’s initial charge was forgery in July 2022.

In another hearing, Christopher Peterson of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. The court revoked his probation and sentenced him to four years with the Department of Corrections, however, the execution of this sentence was suspended, and Peterson was placed on five years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to follow the recommendations of Preferred Family Health Care and pay court costs. Peterson’s original charge in Grundy County from January 2023 was 3rd-degree felony assault.