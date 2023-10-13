Obituary & Services: Caren Jaye (Wright) Bittiker

Caren Jaye (Wright) Bittiker, age 68 of Carrollton, Missouri, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

She was the daughter of J.V. and Anna Lou (Settle) Wright, born on April 13, 1955, in Marshall, Missouri. Caren attended grade school and high school in Bosworth, graduating in 1973. While there, Caren participated in cheerleading, and basketball, and held many different positions within the Student Council. On September 14, 1974, Caren married Steven W. Bittiker, and they shared nearly fifty years of wonderful memories.

During her professional career, she held a clerical position at Banquet Foods, sold Mary Kay, and was the proud owner of Caren’s Cakes and Catering for over thirty-five years. Caren served as Treasurer and Chairman on the Board for the Carroll County Ambulance District for thirty years. She was also the only board member licensed as an EMT. She and her husband purchased the former Freeman Furniture Building and transformed it into the business it is today, where she became a licensed Funeral Director, licensed Funeral Officiant, and certified Crematory Operator. While working at the funeral home and serving families, she dedicated endless hours to ensuring all the family’s needs were met. She always went above and beyond, pouring her heart into making sure every single detail was accounted for. She consistently put everyone else’s needs first.

Caren cherished the moments she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Caren leaves her family to mourn her loss; her husband Steve, of the home; her son Steven Bittiker II, of Carrollton, Missouri; her daughters, Carissa Hoover and Daniel Jackson, of Raymore, Missouri; her granddaughter Lauren Bittiker and Bailey Hatcher, of Carrollton, Missouri; one grandson, Steven Bittiker III, of Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughter Kendin Bittiker, of Columbia, Missouri; two great-grandsons, Theo and Brooks, of Carrollton, Missouri; one great-nephew, Avry Wilson, of Sedalia, Missouri; and numerous cousins, co-workers, and her beloved dog, Shay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Ann Wright; her beloved sister, Carol Ann Grisolano; brother-in-law, Rick Grisolano; two nephews, Jeffery and Brett Wilson; great-nephew, Brett Wilson II; grandparents, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Please join the family as they receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 N. 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Bittiker Funeral Home, with Reverend Cheryl Sanders and Pastor Jeremy Payne officiating. Caren will be buried in Evergreen Cemetery in DeWitt, Missouri.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully suggests they be made to Evergreen Cemetery, DeWitt, Missouri. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, PO Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri 64633.