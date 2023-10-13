Members of Trenton Rotary Club finalize plans for Missouri Day Parade at latest meeting

Gary Dolan presented the program at the Thursday, Oct. 12, meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held at the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the business meeting, Dan Wilford offered the prayer, and Brian Upton served as the sergeant at arms.

Dolan discussed his interest in woodworking, which began as a young man and was rekindled several years ago while collaborating with his Amish neighbors. They supply and/or sell wood to him. He detailed the various types of wood he employs and displayed photos of numerous projects he’s completed, including tables and a dog cage.

During the business meeting, members finalized plans for the Missouri Day Parade, coordinated by the club, set for Saturday, Oct. 21. The parade lineup will be organized on Wednesday, Oct. 18, with members marking the parade route on Thursday, Oct. 19. Flags will be erected along the parade route on Friday, Oct. 20, and removed on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Phil Ray, a member of the Missouri Day Festival Committee, announced that 28 bands would participate in competitions during the festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, with 20 bands marching in the parade. Although the number of small-sized bands is fewer than usual, several larger bands, which hadn’t participated before, will join. Ray pointed out that the Missouri Day Festival faces competition from a Cameron festival and homecoming events at Truman State University and the University of Missouri-Columbia, where high school bands will also perform that day.

The program for the Thursday, Oct. 19, meeting of the Rotary Club will feature Jeff Hostetler, owner of the new grocery store located in the former Orschlen’s building.