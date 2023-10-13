Laredo Board of Education approves snow removal bid, announce date for parent/teacher conferences

Local News October 13, 2023October 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Laredo R-7 School
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education approved a snow removal bid from Cayden Bowe on October 12th. The bid was for $130 for the main parking area, $20 for one row in the north parking lot, and $100 for all of the north lot. It also included $70 for breaking down piles and pulling back rock.

The board approved paying $25 per hour for maintenance on buses.

A five-year contract was approved for copiers with Pro Serv. The monthly rental fee will be $247.

It was announced parent/teacher conferences will be October 19th. A Halloween Parade will be October 31st.

The eighth grade trip will be May 3rd, and eighth grade graduation will be May 6th.

An executive session was held for legal, personnel, student information, personnel records, and confidential records.

