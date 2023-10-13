Obituary & Services: Patricia “Pat” Hannah

Patricia “Pat” Hannah was born on October 25, 1949, in McKenzie, Tennessee, to Lloyd and Mary (Eiskant) Childress. She peacefully passed away on October 11, 2023, at the age of 73.

Pat grew up in Pomona, California, and graduated from high school there. She met her first husband, Robert Shea, in 1966. Together, they had three children. In 1982, Pat married her second husband, Ron Hannah, and together they had two children.

Pat spent many years in the restaurant industry. She held various positions, including ownership and operation, but most enjoyed cooking. In addition to her culinary passion, she loved reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always cherishing moments with her loved ones.

Surviving Pat are her five children: Robert (Sanda) Shea of Goddard, Kansas; Kelly Shea of Bethany, Missouri; Misty (Bobby) Frisbie of Maxwell, Nebraska; Matt Hannah of Bethany, Missouri; and Amanda (Seth) Pottorff of Hatfield, Missouri. She also leaves behind two brothers, Lloyd (Marty) Childress of Spring Hill, Florida, and David (Sandy) Childress of Independence, Missouri; two sisters, Brenda Childress of Maysville, Missouri, and Stephanie Alonzo of Corona, California; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister, Jeanette.

She is and will forever be missed.

A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life. Memorials and cards may be mailed to: Bethany Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1000 North 25th St., Bethany, Missouri 64424.