North Mercer Board of Education collaborates on landscaping and accepts bid for new phone system

The North Mercer School Board recently welcomed a presentation from the Mercer City Council concerning landscaping possibilities for the northern end of a school-owned lot. The district is set to team up with the city and Grundy Electric to thoroughly assess the situation.

Additionally, the district has announced plans to seek bids for either new or used 53-passenger school buses. Interested parties are advised that all bids must be submitted by December 1st, and they will be opened and reviewed during the board’s December meeting.

In a move to encourage and reward long-term substitute teaching, the board has approved a pay raise. Substitute teachers who fill in for the same teacher for six consecutive school days will now receive a daily wage of $150.

The board accepted Nancy Claycomb’s resignation, which took effect on October 10th.

In a bid to modernize and improve communication infrastructure, the board has voted in favor of a bid from GRM Networks. This $21,000 bid will facilitate the installation of new phones and wiring within the school. The installation process will commence over the Thanksgiving break and is scheduled for completion during the Christmas break. Notably, the upgrade is financially supported by Safety Grant money the school has recently acquired.

An update on the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (C-SIP) was also presented. Superintendent Wade Hall pointed out that the C-SIP committee has made revisions to two of its goals.

For students and parents marking their calendars, the North Mercer school has announced that the graduation date for the class of 2024 will be May 12th.