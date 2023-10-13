Trenton man arrested for meth distribution near NCMC, another Trenton man arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of two Trenton residents on October 12th.

Ricky Eugene Shoemaker, 48, has been charged with three counts of felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. Shoemaker was taken to the Department of Corrections on a parole warrant, with a court date yet to be determined.

Court records indicate that Shoemaker is accused of distributing methamphetamine within 2,000 feet of real property belonging to North Central Missouri College. The incidents reportedly occurred twice in August and once in September.

The parole violation in question relates to Shoemaker allegedly distributing a controlled substance and being in possession of one.

Records reveal that Shoemaker was previously convicted in Mercer County Circuit Court in November 2016 for possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, he faced a conviction in Grundy County Circuit Court in December 2016 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and mere possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Eldon Tunnell, 43, was arrested on a capias warrant due to a probation violation concerning felony possession of a controlled substance. Before this, Tunnell was already in custody facing a new sex offender charge. Tunnell’s bond stands at $10,000, payable only in cash. He is set to appear before Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 9th.