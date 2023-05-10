Trenton R-9 Board of Education announces results of meeting held on May 9th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education May 9th approved a therapy contract with DotCom Therapy for next school year. Superintendent Daniel Gott said DotCom Therapy is in charge of speech services at the middle and high schools.

The minimum contract total for August 16th through May 17th is $104,518.40. The estimated contract total is $130,648. Gott noted the cost increased a little from last year.

The board approved the Professional Development Plan for next school year. Director of Academics Doctor Jill Watkins reported next year’s plan is similar to the current one. Changes were made to committee members because of employees leaving positions.

The budget is $41,695. She said there is a cushion between what is projected for expenses and income because teachers are still being hired. After the current school year, the Professional Development budget is to be updated online to the one for next school year.

The goals of the Professional Development Plan align with the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan. Gott discussed Smart Goal 3.2, which is student behavior office referrals will decrease by 3 to 5% annually.

He explained the district is not trying to deter teachers from sending behavior problems to the office. He said the district wants to figure out how to keep those students in class. The goal is to help improve instruction for all students.

Gott reported Trenton R-9 received the State Safety Grant and its full allocation of $150,000. The district will use the funds for door and window security and a fence around the Rissler Elementary School playground. Gott said the Rissler Parent Teacher Organization also plans to donate funds toward the fence to make sure it is secure.

Gott noted people have come and looked at the doors and windows. He originally thought a film would be put on the windows, but a company can install new thicker glass for the windows that would be more permanent. He said the film was expensive and would have to be replaced about every 10 years. He plans to present quotes at the next board meeting.

Trenton Middle School Principal Michael Hostetter discussed TMS i-Ready data. He reported that, in the data that included fifth through eighth grades, improvement was shown in Math and Reading this year from the first benchmark to the third.

He said the school offers rewards to encourage students to use i-Ready. He commented it has been a challenge to get students involved. I-Ready is not graded.

Hostetter said students are given an opportunity to work on i-Ready assignments each morning. They can also work on them at other times. Gott noted students can work on i-Ready during the summer.

Rissler Principal Susan Gott discussed the Title Program Evaluation. She reported there are three Title teachers and three Title paraprofessionals. The current program budget is $451,337, and the majority of that goes to staffing.

Principal Gott noted that end-of-year assessments were finishing and still being scored. Superintendent Gott reported some students graduate out of the Title Program mid-year.

Evaluations also include parent surveys. Principal Gott said 23 families participated in a recent survey, and most of those families participated in the Title Program.

The board recognized three employees who are retiring at the end of this school year. The employees are Trenton High School Custodian Graham McVay, Kindergarten Teacher Wendy Shuler, and Rissler Assistant Principal Carolyn Schmidt. McVay has 35 years of service, Shuler 29 years, and Schmidt 24 years.

Superintendent Gott noted Trenton R-9 provides an 18-month Missouri Retired Teachers Association membership for its retirees.

A staff meeting will be May 18th at 1:30. An open house for retirees will follow around 2:45.

Gott reminded that Trenton High School’s graduation is scheduled to be at the C. F. Russell Stadium May 13th at 7:30. He asked board members to meet under the stadium 30 minutes before that.

THS Principal Chris Hodge reported he continues to look at the forecast for May 13th. The district will announce if the graduation will not be held outside as currently planned.

Gott reported he has been told First Student has been working on bus problems. There is a staffing shortage.

Board Secretary Michelle Hixson said First Student has been giving Trenton R-9 a monthly credit.

The board moved into a closed session to address personnel matters. The results of the closed executive session include the hiring of new staff and the acceptance of resignations.

May Subs Approved Kenneth Geib Resignations end of the school year

Pam Bowden – Rissler 3rd Grade Teacher

Trent Ireland – THS Physical Education Teacher

Jessica Romine – Rissler Kindergarten Teacher

Scotlin Hurley – Rissler – SPED Paraprofessional

Michelle Derry – Rissler Title I Math Paraprofessional

Tammy Ockenfels – THS Assistant Track Coach

Wes Croy – THS Head Track Coach

Trey Shields – TMS Assistant Football Coach New Hires 2023/24 school year



Mary Woodson – THS Part-time Post Secondary Advisor

Tiffany Crawford – Rissler 1st Grade

Janna Burkeybile – Rissler 1st Grade

Molly Buenemann – Rissler Part-time Title Reading

Kim Foster – Rissler 4th Grade

Kayli Crawford – Rissler Title Paraprofessional

Jasmine Allen – Rissler Title Paraprofessional

Jamie Anderson – Rissler Secretary

Libby Hall – Rissler Paraprofessional

Adria Moore – THS Varsity Football Cheer

Erica Zang – THS Assistant Varsity Football Cheer

Adrianne Todd – TMS Football Cheer

Kenneth Geib – TMS Head Football Coach

Jeremy Hudson – TMS Assistant Football Coach

Trey Shields – THS Varsity Head Boys Track

Anthony Webb – THS Color Guard

Related